EXPLAINED: What happens if councillor wins state seat

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Denis Chapman is running for the state seat of Maryborough.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Denis Chapman is running for the state seat of Maryborough.

DENIS CHAPMAN'S run for the state seat of Maryborough has raised eyebrows - and a few questions.

When the Fraser Coast councillor was announced as the LNP's candidate to take on incumbent Labor MP Bruce Saunders, Chronicle readers had mixed responses.

"Sorry Denis, but I cannot vote for someone who only a short time ago entered into an agreement to represent the rate payers of the Fraser Coast for the next term," Tinana's Alan Betteridge commented on our website.

It raises the question - what actually happens if a sitting councillor is elected to the state parliament, or if their seat becomes vacant for another reason, and how is it filled?

According to the Local Government Act 2009, if a councillor's seat becomes vacant during the beginning of their term, the council must fill the spot, either through a by-election or appointing the councillor's runner-up.

In Cr Chapman's case, the runner-up in this year's council election was Robert Garland.

Mr Garland was a distant second to Cr Chapman in the race for Division 8.

Cr Chapman took 55.79 per cent of the vote while Mr Garland trailed on 24.06 per cent.

Mr Garland said if it came to it, he would be prepared to fill Cr Chapman's seat.

"I wish all the candidates in the state election the best of luck but if it came to pass, I'd be more than willing to take on the role as the Division 8 councillor," he said.

The rules change the further into the term a councillor's seat becomes vacant.

In the middle of the term, a by-election is the only option.

If the seat becomes vacant towards the end of the term, the council must appoint someone, by resolution, who is qualified to be a councillor.

In this case, people can nominate to become a councillor through a local newspaper and on the council's website.

If the former councillor was elected or appointed to office as a political party's nominee, the political party's nominee must fill the seat.