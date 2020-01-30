Menu
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
EXPLAINED: What the Hinkler Regional Deal means for Bay

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2020 6:00 PM

THE Hinkler Regional Deal is a five-year commitment between the Federal Government, Bundaberg Regional Council and Fraser Coast Regional Council for the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region.

The total value of the deal exceeds $260 million, and includes almost $173 million committed by the Federal Government, almost $79 million committed by the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Councils and contributions and in-kind support committed by community and private sector delivery partners.

The Queensland Government has also separately committed $9 million towards key regional transport projects and $2.5 million under the Bruce Highway Safety Package in the region, although the State Government is not a signatory to the deal.

In addition to the investment in the region, the Hinkler Regional Deal also recognises that ongoing collaboration will be key to the region’s success.

As part of the deal, the Federal Government will partner with the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Councils and the local community throughout the five years of the deal.

A leadership group and executive board will oversee the delivery of the long-term outcomes for the region. Their roles will be supported through ongoing community engagement through a local partnership forum.

For Hervey Bay, the deal includes the Hervey Bay Airport redevelopment, the development of the CBD and Fraser Coast Hospice.

