EXPLAINED: Why call centre’s cutting more than 20 jobs

MARYBOROUGH’S Telstra call centre has cut 24 jobs.

The telco claims these are mostly extra roles which were created in the peak of the pandemic and are now no longer needed.

A Telstra spokesman said cuts impacted four casual Telstra staff and 20 other agency personnel.

“Like many companies, we brought on board additional temporary roles during COVID-19 to assist in our contact centres,” the spokesman said.

“Since then, a number of these temporary roles have transitioned to permanent positions and the capacity of our contact centres has ramped back up again.”

“While we acknowledge we still have some way to go in terms of improvement in customer service, we’re now in a position where a number of these temporary roles are no longer needed.”