Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The BOM radar showing the weather system moving off shore.
The BOM radar showing the weather system moving off shore.
Community

EXPLAINED: Why Coast missed out on worst of weather system

Stuart Fast
5th Apr 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was wet but the weekend was nowhere near as wild as the weather bureau had expected it to be.

BOM officially cancelled a severe weather warning yesterday, four days after it began warning a subtropical low was tracking towards the region, triggering a subsequent flood watch.

Meteorologist Matt Marshall told the Chronicle on Monday that had the weather system moved closer to the Coast, the region would have experienced the worst.

“It moved down south and moved into more of trough … the question was how close was it going to get, it managed to hold off and it didn’t move close enough to bring severe weather,” he said.

“What we could still see is heavy, isolated rainfall occurring, we could see flash flooding if areas get heavy thunderstorms.

“Come tomorrow (Tuesday), that trough is going to be pushed further away off shore and take a lot of the weather with it.”

32mm fell on Hervey Bay on Sunday April 4, which was the heaviest rainfall for the weekend.

The region was still expecting showers for the rest of Monday and into the evening.

A hazardous surf warning is still in place for the Fraser Coast for Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6.

fcbom fcnews fcweather fcweatherreport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moment car goes up in flames on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Moment car goes up in flames on Fraser Coast

        Community Fireys respond to car fire.

        • 5th Apr 2021 2:10 PM
        STABBING UPDATE: Homicide detectives release more details

        Premium Content STABBING UPDATE: Homicide detectives release more details

        News Ex-partner and boyfriend helping police with inquiries.

        UPDATE: Stand down on sandbags as system shifts to sea

        UPDATE: Stand down on sandbags as system shifts to sea

        News Sandbags available to be filled at several locations on the Fraser Coast.

        "Dome kicked in": Fierce weather warning fizzer

        Premium Content "Dome kicked in": Fierce weather warning fizzer

        Community After four days of alerts, the weather warnings are over for now.