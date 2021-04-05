EXPLAINED: Why Coast missed out on worst of weather system

It was wet but the weekend was nowhere near as wild as the weather bureau had expected it to be.

BOM officially cancelled a severe weather warning yesterday, four days after it began warning a subtropical low was tracking towards the region, triggering a subsequent flood watch.

Meteorologist Matt Marshall told the Chronicle on Monday that had the weather system moved closer to the Coast, the region would have experienced the worst.

“It moved down south and moved into more of trough … the question was how close was it going to get, it managed to hold off and it didn’t move close enough to bring severe weather,” he said.



“What we could still see is heavy, isolated rainfall occurring, we could see flash flooding if areas get heavy thunderstorms.

“Come tomorrow (Tuesday), that trough is going to be pushed further away off shore and take a lot of the weather with it.”

32mm fell on Hervey Bay on Sunday April 4, which was the heaviest rainfall for the weekend.



The region was still expecting showers for the rest of Monday and into the evening.



A hazardous surf warning is still in place for the Fraser Coast for Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6.