EXPLAINED: Why Coast was blanketed in fog

Looking down Main St, Hervey Bay as Thursday fog rolls over the Fraser Coast on April 22. Photo: Stuart Fast

The Fraser Coast was treated to a foggy start to Thursday, April 22, with low cloud blanketing Hervey Bay and other parts of the region.

BOM meteorologist Livio Regano said the two conditions needed for fog to develop were light winds and a moisture source such as a sea breeze on the coast and ground moisture from recent rain.

He said April to July was the most common time for fog to occur throughout the year as longer nights created the cool conditions for the weather pattern to form in the morning.

On Thursday morning the fog lasted longer than unusual as higher clouds blocked the sun from burning the fog away.

Mr Regano said the recent fog was likely a one-off event this week and the Fraser Coast was unlikely to experience another morning of fog in coming days as increased wind speeds would blow it away.