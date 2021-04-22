Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Looking down Main St, Hervey Bay as Thursday fog rolls over the Fraser Coast on April 22. Photo: Stuart Fast
Looking down Main St, Hervey Bay as Thursday fog rolls over the Fraser Coast on April 22. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

EXPLAINED: Why Coast was blanketed in fog

Stuart Fast
22nd Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Fraser Coast was treated to a foggy start to Thursday, April 22, with low cloud blanketing Hervey Bay and other parts of the region.

BOM meteorologist Livio Regano said the two conditions needed for fog to develop were light winds and a moisture source such as a sea breeze on the coast and ground moisture from recent rain.

He said April to July was the most common time for fog to occur throughout the year as longer nights created the cool conditions for the weather pattern to form in the morning.

On Thursday morning the fog lasted longer than unusual as higher clouds blocked the sun from burning the fog away.

Mr Regano said the recent fog was likely a one-off event this week and the Fraser Coast was unlikely to experience another morning of fog in coming days as increased wind speeds would blow it away.

Fog rolls across Sunshine Acres on Thursday April 22: - PHOTO: Fran Lawlor
Fog rolls across Sunshine Acres on Thursday April 22: - PHOTO: Fran Lawlor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicensed driver busted while under the influence

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver busted while under the influence

        News An unlicensed driver who claims he was fleeing from a domestic violence incident was busted drink-driving by police

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall