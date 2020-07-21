EXPLAINED: Why fire crews were called to Bunnings

Fire crews, police, ambulance crews and a tow truck were called to Hervey Bay Bunnings after a car caught fire in the carpark.

A CAR'S engine catching on fire has been revealed as the reason emergency crews were called to Hervey Bay Bunnings today.

The car's owner, Paul (last name withheld) said he was backing the car out of its parking space when he saw smoke billowing out from under the bonnet.

He quickly jumped out of the car and opened the bonnet to find flames coming from the fuel filter.

A Bunnings staff member responded to Paul's shouts of "fire" and put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

Paul said he had recently spent thousands upgrading the car's motor.

He was visibly upset about the damage caused and asked that no photos be taken of his damaged pride and joy.