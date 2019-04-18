Surprise: Why Jewel's rooftop bar, retail space was axed

STATE APPROVED: The new- look Jewel at six storeys and (below) the old nine-storey design.

STATE APPROVED: The new- look Jewel at six storeys and (below) the old nine-storey design. Adam Wratten

ONE of the most controversial developments in the region's history has created further questions following the State Government's approval.

While height was always going to be an issue for the Jewel high rise, questions have now been raised about the state's economic modelling report that said there was no demand for commercial retail space as part of the development.

Jewel developer Sheng Wei had initially wanted to develop a rooftop bar with commercial businesses on the ground level.

The report, by Foresight Partners, stated commercial elements at the Jewel development would be too great a distance at 150m from the Bargara town centre and would not attract shoppers.

It also said it would hurt current retailers operating in the area.

"The beach carpark opposite the site would benefit retail/commercial activities but retailers depend on foot traffic past their door," the report read.

"Even moving a short distance away from the town core greatly diminishes this traffic and prospects for successful trading.

"In our opinion, the higher and better use of the ground floor would be for units."

While he welcomed the overall approval, Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld yesterday said he wanted to see more of the reasoning behind the report's findings.

The development will have the same number of units and townhouses as originally proposed, 55 and 10 respectively, but the councillor said there would be disappointment at the refusal of a rooftop bar.

"From my perspective, commercial accommodation in the building would have added to Bargara's vibrancy, and I'm interested to see the department's economic modelling," he said.

"I think one of the underlying themes was that Bargara lacks some commercial businesses on the front.

"The report has come back that it would have an impact (on local business) and I accept that. But as I said, I do have reservations."

While the councillor was not able to detail what other developments had been hindered by Jewel's process, he maintained he was happy with the nine storeys from the beginning and hoped the height limit would not deter future investors from the region.

"It's up to the developer now to accept those conditions and move forward," he said.

"I believe the developer's conversations with the minister have been fruitful ... if he's okay with no commercial that's his call."

Jewel's immediate esplanade building has been approved at five storeys with the second tower extending to six.

State planning executive director Steve Conner yesterday spoke exclusively with NewsMail where he answered questions openly about the process.

Mr Conner said the decision made by the minister highlighted an option that might work better for Bargara's esplanade moving forward.

He said the Jewel decision provided a pretty clear direction of what the minister expected to see, however, the department would work with the council and take its feedback.

He said the potential introduction of a Temporary Local Planning Instrument would provide greater clarity for potential developments in the area for the two-year life of the TLPI.

Mr Conner said while the TLPI was in place, the council would be encouraged to review and seek community consultation on changes to the planning scheme.

In relation to the deemed approval process taken by council to give the development the green light, Planning Minister Cameron Dick's office said the matter had been referred to the Minister for Local Government, Sterling Hinchliffe, for further assessment.

On this issue, Cr Sommerfeld said the council's deemed approval process had been strategically chosen to avoid legal processes involved in making a clear-cut decision.

Cr Sommerfeld said the minister's approval unfortunately didn't include the community benefit conditions imposed by the council.

The council's original approval required the developer to deliver a community benefit through foreshore works including the creation of new car parking, pathways, landscaping, shelters, seating and landscaping of the roundabout at the intersection of the Esplanade and Burkitt St.

Because the extra improvements were not directly related to the development, the state planners said their focus was on the development site.

"We would have liked to have seen that because it was several hundred thousand dollars of community benefit," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"We will find this money now as part of our budget process to ensure the amenities at Bargara is not affected."

Cr Sommerfeld said he was not yet aware of what changes the Temporary Local Planning Instrument would make to the planning scheme but was eager to learn the ins and outs of the minister's proposal.

He said the council had 10 business days to assess the proposal and go back to the state about May 3.

Cr Sommerfeld said he hoped construction would be under way by the end of year however maintained an extensive planning and operational period was yet to begin.

Town planner Lewis McKee, who worked closely with developer Sheng Wei, said they were exceptionally proud of the approved outcome and were excited to move forward with fulfilling development conditions to allow construction to commence.

Community response to the six-storey approval had been positive.

Rick's at Bargara business owner Rick Johnson said it was great news the development had been approved.

"Any development approval for Bargara is a plus for the economy down here, for the people and the tourists," Mr Johnson said.

"Progress is progress. We must move forward, but move forward in the right way."

Spokesman for the No to Nine Storeys group, George Martin, said his concerns had been justified by the minister's decision

"We are grateful to Minister Dick for his intervention and look forward to greater transparency in planning and development assessment from our council in the future," he said.