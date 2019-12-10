EXPLAINED: Why lagoons are full of dead fish

CONFRONTING: Residents have come across the bodies of dead fish floating in Fraser Coast waterways, including Arkarra Lagoons. Generic photo used.

THE current hot and dry conditions could wreak havoc on the Fraser Coast’s waterways.

That is the warning from the Fraser Coast Regional Council after Environmental Health Officers were called on to remove dead fish from the Arkarra Lagoons in Dundowran Beach.

Officers believe the fish kill was caused by depleted oxygen levels in the water brought on by hot weather and a lack of rain.

Megan Savill, Fraser Coast Council Executive Manager for Regulatory Services, said the region was experience a spate of hot days.

“There have been eight days in a row where temperatures have been higher than 30 degrees,” Ms Savill said.

She said the hot weather would have depleted dissolved oxygen levels in the water.

Ms Savill said more fish kills could be expected across the region if the conditions persisted and no rain came.

She said rainfall could also add to the problem in the short term.

“Rainwater, especially from a heavy storm, will wash a lot of organic matter into the lagoons. As the material rots, it will take oxygen from the water which can lead to fish kills,” Ms Savill said.

“As the water settles and clears, the oxygen levels in the water bodies will stabilise.”