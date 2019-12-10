Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONFRONTING: Residents have come across the bodies of dead fish floating in Fraser Coast waterways, including Arkarra Lagoons. Generic photo used.
CONFRONTING: Residents have come across the bodies of dead fish floating in Fraser Coast waterways, including Arkarra Lagoons. Generic photo used.
News

EXPLAINED: Why lagoons are full of dead fish

Shaun Ryan
10th Dec 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE current hot and dry conditions could wreak havoc on the Fraser Coast’s waterways.

That is the warning from the Fraser Coast Regional Council after Environmental Health Officers were called on to remove dead fish from the Arkarra Lagoons in Dundowran Beach.

Officers believe the fish kill was caused by depleted oxygen levels in the water brought on by hot weather and a lack of rain.

Megan Savill, Fraser Coast Council Executive Manager for Regulatory Services, said the region was experience a spate of hot days.

“There have been eight days in a row where temperatures have been higher than 30 degrees,” Ms Savill said.

She said the hot weather would have depleted dissolved oxygen levels in the water.

Ms Savill said more fish kills could be expected across the region if the conditions persisted and no rain came.

She said rainfall could also add to the problem in the short term.

“Rainwater, especially from a heavy storm, will wash a lot of organic matter into the lagoons. As the material rots, it will take oxygen from the water which can lead to fish kills,” Ms Savill said.

“As the water settles and clears, the oxygen levels in the water bodies will stabilise.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobless rate drops again but work still needed

        premium_icon Jobless rate drops again but work still needed

        News New figures show region’s unemployment rate is down

        Pushing safety message after dingo attack

        premium_icon Pushing safety message after dingo attack

        News The mum was walking with her two children

        GALLERY: Carols in the Park draws a crowd

        premium_icon GALLERY: Carols in the Park draws a crowd

        News Chance to come together for music and family-friendly fun

        My home, my nightmare: Grieving mum sells after son's murder

        premium_icon My home, my nightmare: Grieving mum sells after son's murder

        Crime Jeanette Ferguson dreams of a home without the memory of murder.