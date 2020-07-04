EXPLAINED: Why local companies lose council tenders

DESPITE a commitment to hire local contractors where possible some council decisions are leaving residents confused.

Disgruntled locals have expressed concerns after council hired outside the region for past projects including the Hervey Bay aviation precinct and demolition of the Maryborough administration building.

Yesterday, the council announced the opportunity to tender for another project – to build a new road to connect Urraween and Boundary Rds.

Speaking on site of the new project Councillor David Lee revealed some common reasons Fraser Coast contractors were not be selected for some of the council’s top jobs.

“Sometimes it isn’t possible,” he said.

“As far as reasonably practical we try and get local tenders but some particular works are highly specialised and local contractors might not have the capabilities to tender for that particular project.

“So if there is really specialised skills required for a project then and a contractor can’t fit that.”

Cr Lee said the other key thing council was looking at when people were tendering for work was the all important quote.

“We are custodians of rate payers and resident funds so we have to make sure we are getting value for money,” he said.

The councillor said even if a local company wasn’t contracted for the job it didn’t mean locals missed out completely.

“Locals can be subcontracted where people do have the skills and expertise to be able to execute the contract,” he said.