EXPLAINED: Why some Bay voters have to vote for M'boro

CONFUSED about why you live in one town but are being asked to vote for candidates in another?
Queensland's electoral boundaries have undergone some major changes in recent years as the population grows.
This is because by law, there should be an equal number of voters or at least a maximum variation of 10% in each electorate.
For example, as Hervey Bay's population now dwarfs Maryborough's, some parts of southern suburbs and outer lying beach towns have been redistributed to the Maryborough electorate.
Hervey Bay's western boundary is now where Eli Waters meets the suburbs of Dundowran and Dundowran Beach.
From there and out to Toogoom, Torbanlea, Howard and Burrum Heads, residents will be asked to vote for a Maryborough candidate.
Most Nikenbah residents will also be asked to vote in the Maryborough electorate.
The boundary changes also impact suburbs south of Maryborough.
Tiaro residents still pick a Maryborough candidate but those in Netherby, Bauple, Gootchie and Glenwood have all been placed in Gympie.
Even if your electorate is not in your town - ie you live in Hervey Bay but have to vote for a Maryborough candidate, you can still vote at any of the Hervey Bay polling booths.
