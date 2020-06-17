EXPLAINED: Why Telstra’s having tech troubles on Coast

Telstra reception in Maryborough has been impacted by maintenance. Photo: File

Telstra reception in Maryborough has been impacted by maintenance. Photo: File

TELSTRA customers in Maryborough have experienced multiple disruptions in coverage during the week due to scheduled maintenance of Telstra infrastructure in the city.

Telstra Regional General Manager May Boisen said the maintenance is occurring on the roof of the Telstra exchange and service may be intermittent between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

The maintenance work is expected to be completed within the week.

“Surrounding base stations are still providing coverage but this will not be as strong as what customers are used to,” Ms Boisen said.

“If customers are experiencing issues with their mobile device we recommend they switch to Wi-Fi calling for the duration of the interruption,” she said.

“We also encourage our traders with EFTPOS to contact their bank, to look at options to connect their terminals to a Wi-Fi network.”

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused customers and thank them for their patience during this time,” Ms Boisen said.