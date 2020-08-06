EXPLAINED: Why there’s smoke about Coast

The smoke coming from the Tuan Forest burn-off near Maryborough this week.

The smoke coming from the Tuan Forest burn-off near Maryborough this week.

A HAZARD reduction burn has been carried out at Tuan Forest this week.

The burn was conducted by HQ Plantations with assistances from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

A spokeswoman from QFES said one crew had attended the burn, which was carried out on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the latest in a series of hazard reduction burns that have been carried out across the region to prepare for bushfire season.

Last month, a controlled burn was carried out across 82 hectares of scrub and bushland of Peridge Rd in Dundathu.

It was the first time in about 20 years a controlled burn had been conducted in the area.

Craig Smith from Aldershot Rural Fire Brigade said the burn would put a block between Aldershot and Saltwater Creek Rd.

Mr Smith said an average fuel load of 18 tonnes per acre was burnt on the weekend.

Burns are also being carried out on Fraser Island between June 12 and September 29, according to the Department of Environment and Science.