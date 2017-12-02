Explore Gundiah and catch the Christmas carols

CHRISTMAS CAROLS: Carols in the Country is a free, family event to be held on Saturday, December 3.

NEXT time you're travelling along the Bruce Highway between Hervey Bay and Gympie and want to get off the beaten track, consider a visit to Gundiah.

Located 85km southwest of Hervey Bay, the tiny township, with a population of 384, was initially known as 'Gootchie'.

The town is in the Fraser Coast region local government area, 224km north of the state capital, Brisbane, and is on the North Coast railway line.

The Prince Alfred Hotel

The main building in Gundiah is the Prince Alfred Hotel, nicknamed 'The Gundy', and was built in 1868 before being destroyed by a fire.

The existing pub was built in 1947 and can be found on Main St.

'The Gundy' offers caravan and camping sites with all amenities and is a popular spot to enjoy a cold beer.

Dickabram Bridge campground

This free camp ground is about 20km south of Gundiah on Miva Rd, Miva.

Campers can expect a grassy area and the Mary River is a stone's throw away.

There are free barbecues, picnic shelters and toilets and is pet-friendly with conditions.

For information visit, findacamp.com.au.

Carols in the Country

Gundiah Memorial Hall Association is hosting a Christmas Twilight Market and live entertainment on Saturday, December 2.

The Christmas Twilight markets will open from 5pm, with entertainment starting from 6pm.

Featuring a choir, solo performers, bands and local schoolchildren singing Christmas carols.

The event is free to attend and will be held at Gundiah Oval, 11 Gundiah School Rd, Gundiah. For information, phone Sandra 0400442118.