A HERVEY Bay family is lucky to have escaped uninjured after a car burst into flames in their garage on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a fire on Christensen St West in Urraween at about 8.30pm.

It is believed the fire started after a mattress fell under the car, which ignited from the heat of the engine.

The family extinguished the blaze with buckets of water before emergency services arrived.

No-one was injured and there was no structural damage to the house.