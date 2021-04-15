A blaze broke out at Maryborough Recycling on Thursday.

Neighbours have reported hearing an “explosion” moments before a fire ignited at a Fraser Coast recycling centre.

Emergency crews had been at the scene of a fatal house fire at Garden St, Maryborough, but many were forced to leave when black smoke filled the air in Ann St.

Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen coming coming from Maryborough Recycling.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said her house shook after some kind of “explosion” at the scrap yard.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee said there hadn’t been any structural damage at the scene or injuries.

He said investigations were in their infancy, adding that police were attempting to establish whether it was a workplace incident.

Act Insp Lee said the investigation was centred on work being done on a vehicle and the ignition of some fuels.

Originally published as ‘Explosion’ moments before fire starts at recycling centre