Expo for a parent's journey

Personal trainer Hailey McBain who operates Train McBain offers group fitness for mums and bubs under five years old and bootcamps among other exercise routines from a friendly home environment offering toddlers somewhere to play, like daughter Ceska, will hold an information stall at the Birth Baby Beyond Expo.

A PLETHORA of the latest products, services and information to help you through all stages of your parenting journey will be available at Maryborough's first Birth Baby and Beyond Expo.

Parents, parents-to-be and grandparents will find more than 40 local businesses and groups, covering everything from birth photography and doulas to children's clothing and childcare.

Maryborough Community Recreation Centre president Kel Mott said the committee came up with the idea when thinking of fundraisers for the centre.

"Everyone has been really interested and jumping on board because it hasn't been done before," Ms Mott said.

"We have doulas, midwives, even birth photography, which I didn't even know myself was available.

"There are a lot of things reverting back to what nature prescribed and people want to know about that sort of stuff.

"So we are here to combine it all under the one roof here in Maryborough."

Some of the items that will be displayed from local stallholders at the Baby Birth and Beyond Expo. contributed

Ms Mott said all the stallholders were from around the Fraser Coast.

"We want to give women and their partners a variety of choice of what is available in the region when it comes to pregnancy," she said.

"It covers pre-planning, pregnancy, post birth, event planning, gender discovery, party planning and more.

"There will be information and products and some stallholders will hold demonstrations and activities."

Stalls include boutique children's clothing and accessories, Maryborough Aquatic Centre, childcare centres, a sleep therapist, baby trainers, personal trainers and Anne's Lingerie.

"We are hoping to be successful so we can come back next year bigger and better," Ms Mott said.

There will be a coffee vanand the recreation centre will hold a sausage sizzle with light refreshments.

Anyone interested in having a stall at the event can message through the Facebook event page or phone Kel Mott on 0498596424.

Interested?

The Birth Baby and Beyond Expo will be held at Maryborough Community Recreation Centre, corner of Ariadne and Woodstock Sts, on Saturday, September 15, from 9am-2pm.