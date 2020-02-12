Expo offers new options in tough job market

JOBSEEKERS got a taste of the various careers on offer thanks to the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo, held at the Brolga Theatre.

The event hosted representatives from a multitude of industries, with stalls showcasing careers in defence, hospitality, tourism, health care, manufacturing and trades.

Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman Scott Templeman said the event was organised to bring together prospective employees with employers.

Mr Templeman said more than 600 people had attended the event within the first two hours.

He was hopeful some residents would find a long-term career path at the expo.

When asked about people who did not want to work despite the various opportunities on offer, Mr Templeman said the expo was focused on people who wanted to work.

The event catered to everyone, with career options for older workers and people with disabilities featured.

Older Workforce Advocate Greig Bolderrow attended the expo and urged employers to consider hiring people over the age of 45.

He said older people still had plenty to offer to workplaces.

A group of 20 older jobseekers Mr Bolderrow worked with had been tutored in communication skills to find them a role.

Fraser Coast Jobs Expo – Donna Wilson and Kirsty Marwick from Busy At Work. Photo: Cody Fox

Donna Wilson of Busy at Work is a transition to work employment consultant and said job applicants should identify the area of work they want to enter and focus on writing a strong resume.

She advised those looking for work to build a strong network, maintain respectable social media profiles and be aware of personal presentation.