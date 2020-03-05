EXPO TIME: Wedding trends that are taking the cake

New wedding trends have been revealed ahead of the annual wedding expo

TODAY'S weddings have become less about the going-to-the-chapel tradition.

It's more about individual tastes, said Christie Schilling, owner of The Prop People Transformations.

Ms Schilling, who started the local business in 1998, said couples were opting for more outdoor ceremonies, with less than five per cent of clients walking down the church aisle.

She said receptions were now almost always held undercover either at a venue or in a marquee.

Ms Schilling said other trends today included the comeback of large amounts of florals, a 50/50 mixture of artificial and fresh blooms.

She said being budget conscious was also a big concern for today's couples, with many opting for do-it-yourself decor.

"People will purchase their own things and we will set it up for them," she said.

"You get some couples that come in and book straight away but some need to measure up their budget and decide what they really want and what they could possibly let go to save some money."

Another shift in tradition Ms Shilling saw was the offering of drinks and canapes at the ceremony and activities like lawn bowls being played while the bride and groom had photos taken - a trend that's become popular in the region for the past few years.

"A lot of the time guests would have gone home or to the motel for a cup of tea and then went on to the reception," she said.

"There's a lot more involvement from guests in the overall ceremony now."

With the 2020 Bridal and Formal Expo being held at the Hervey Bay PCYC on March 15, senior branch officer Tammy Sloan said the event was a great opportunity for couples and graduates to see first-hand what they would like to include in their special day.

There will be 46 exhibitors at the sixth annual event including newcomers Boho Tent Events and Seaside Cookies, who offer personalised cookies as an alternative to wedding cakes.

There will also be two fashion parades including formal and bridal wear and a new addition of swimwear and lingerie to cater for the honeymoon or schoolies week.

The event will be held from 9am to noon at the PCYC, O'Rourke St, Pialba.