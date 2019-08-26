Export of Fraser Island dingo descendants given all clear

AN INVESTIGATION into how two descendants of Fraser Island dingoes were exported to a British zoo has been concluded.

The dingoes have made international headlines after claims were made by England's Hamerton Zoo about the Fraser Island heritage of the pair.

They are the first dingoes to be placed on display at a British zoo in more than 20 years.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Environment and Science said it was understood the dingoes were bred interstate by a licensed breeder.

"The pups spent time in quarantine at the Darling Downs Zoo," the spokeswoman said.

"The Australian Government approved the transfer of the dingoes to the UK.

"DES is unable to verify claims that the dingoes have a historic lineage to Fraser Island dingoes."

The transfer of the dingoes has caused some controversy. Christine Royan, secretary of the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, said the dingoes of Fraser Island were different from other dingoes because their lineage was so pure.

She said if the dingoes were descended from island animals, they should be returned to Australia.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Agriculture said the international movement of wildlife specimens was regulated by the Department of Environment and Energy.

"A non-CITES export permit was issued by the Department of the Environment and Energy," she said.

"Detailed information on the assessment and approval process for obtaining this permit can be obtained from the Department of the Environment and Energy.

"The exporter was required to submit a notice of intention to export and demonstrate they has met the importing country requirements, including a period of four months pre-export isolation.

"The export met all requirements of the importing country including a period of four months in pre export isolation."

Hamerton Zoo director Andrew Swales said it had taken significant time and money to import the animals, a breeding pair named Daisy and Yogi.