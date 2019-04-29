Export Wallaroos

ENGALND BOUND: Wallaoroos players (L-R) Ryan Johnson, Cooper Burke, Kyle Knight and Lucas Kemble heading to play rugby league in England.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Four junior footballers from the Wallaroos club have been invited to tour England in 2020 with the Capalaba Warriors Club.

The Wallroos team played a pre-season trial against the Warriors in Brisbane as part of their preparation for the 2019 season.

The Warriors officials were impressed with the players and offered an invitation to tour with their team in 2020.

The tour schedule is still being finalised but plans for the trip include playing a curtain raiser to a Super League fixture.

The team will receive training from international coaches and play games in the Sheffield region of England.

The players are required to raise over three thousand each to earn their way onto the tour.

Cooper Burke believes it is an opportunity of a lifetime.

"We have this great opportunity to train and play rugby league in a different country and learn new skills,” he said.

For Lucas Kemble it is about the opportunity the trip provides that excites him.

"I am glad to be chosen and have the opportunity to hve new life and footy experiences,” Kemble said.

Coach Leon Kemble believes it will help not only the players but the club develop.

"They are a good bunch and this is a great opportunity,” he said.

"They will be bring new skills back which will help their team-mates as well,” Kemble said.

"They have been together for a while and won the under 14 premiership last year,” Kemble said.

The next few months will see the boys attempting to go back to back with premierships in the local competition and dreaming of their UK experience.