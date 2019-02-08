Expos will give you a sporting chance

GYMTASTIC: Charlotte Everett, 13, from Hervey Bay Gymnastics shows skills you can learn in the discipline.

GYMTASTIC: Charlotte Everett, 13, from Hervey Bay Gymnastics shows skills you can learn in the discipline. Cody Fox

IF YOU want to know what sports or social activities are available on the Fraser Coast, then head along to one, or both, of the sport and recreation expos this month.

The Maryborough and District All Sports Showcase will be held tomorrow from 9.30am to 12.30pm at the Maryborough High School in Kent St.

On Sunday, the Fraser Coast Sports Expo will be held at the Hervey Bay PCYC from 9am to noon.

Cr Daniel Sanderson said the expos brought together a range of recreational, social and leisure groups covering all ages.

"The expos are a fantastic opportunity for residents of all ages to check out the many sports and clubs on the Fraser Coast so they can decide which they, or their children, would like to join,” he said.

"At the Hervey Bay expo there will be a number of demonstrations covering dance, roller derby and parkour.

"You will be able to have a free health check courtesy of the Australia Medical Association Queensland Branch, or you can take the opportunity to test your skills in the inflatable cricket nets with Cricket Queensland or on the Brisbane Roar Football Club Rapid Fire Inflatable football field.”

Entry to the Hervey Bay expo is free. Everyone attending can go into a draw for a $1000 voucher from Sports First with draws for meals at the Hervey Bay RSL made during the event.

To have a stall at the expo contact Council's Sport and Recreation Officer on 1300794929.

For details on the Maryborough and District All Sports Showcase email maryboroughregionalall sports@ hotmail.com.

Demos include:

9:45am to 10:00am PCYC Parkour

10:05am to 10:20am Sparks Dance Centre

10:30am to 10:45am Wide Bay Gymnastics

10:50am to 11:15am Hervey Bay Dance School

11:20am to 11.35am PCYC Gymnastics

9:00am to 12:00 pm Roller Derby, outside netball courts