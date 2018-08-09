EXPOSED: Man charged with 600-plus child sex offences named

A YOUNG Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation which has led to more than 600 related charges.

Police will allege William Glen Fissenden played a key role in an online child pornography network with at least two victims identified and a catalogue of images seized.

The 19-year-old has recently been subject to an investigation by detectives from Taskforce Argos, the Queensland Police squad tasked with identifying alleged online predators.

He faces a total of 651 charges.

They include 234 counts of making child exploitation material, 99 counts of using a carriage service to distribute child exploitation material. He is also charged with 32 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

The Chronicle can reveal at least one of the alleged victims lives in the US.

Hervey Bay police first executed a search of Mr Fissenden's home in Dundowran in November last year.

The matter was referred to Brisbane and following further investigations by Taskforce Argos, Mr Fissenden was charged with more than 600 additional offences.

These were mentioned briefly in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Mr Fissenden, who is currently in custody, appeared by a video link.

Police allege the offences took place over several months last year.

Some of the crimes are alleged to have been committed on a child aged under 12 years of age.

Mr Fissenden's extensive list of charges also includes one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child using a carriage service, 20 counts of extortion, and 128 counts of using a carriage service to procure a person under the age of 16.

His earlier charges were committed to the District Court in March this year.

The new offences are expected to be committed to also be committed at his next court appearance.