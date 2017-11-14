Exposing diabetes and its increasing prevalence

IMAGINE walking around with a disease you didn't even know you had.

This is the case for at least 3400 people on the Fraser Coast, who could have type 2 diabetes and be completely oblivious.

It is believed 7582 people on the Fraser Coast have diabetes, with 6872 people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Divine Medical Centre and La divino skin and cosmetic clinic owner Dr Samson Osedimilehin said the worrying numbers were not just for the Fraser Coast.

He said that, in Australia, about one million people had type 2 Diabetes with a high prevalence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Dr Sam was a guest speaker at an information session, EXPOsing diabetes, in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

Fraser Coast residents who either have or know someone with type 2 diabetes came together to hear from local health professionals.

Dr Sam said a changing diet was one of the reasons for the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

"People are eating more refined products when they used to eat more fruit and vegetables," he said.

"The complications from diabetes are quite enormous."

He said if it not diagnosed early, diabetes could lead to chronicle kidney disease.

"More people are going on dialysis because they don't know they have it," he said.

"Up to 50 per cent of diabetes patients end up with chronic kidney disease."

Having treated an enormous number of patients with diabetes, Dr Sam said even as a doctor, the experience could be traumatic with amputations needed for severe cases.