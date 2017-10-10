Expressing recovery through art

MEANINGFUL ART: Artists Mark Singho with RFQ staff Tian, Leanne McCarthy and Helen Halford with Cr David Lewis at the exhibition which expresses the recovery of those who've fought mental illness through art.

MEANINGFUL ART: Artists Mark Singho with RFQ staff Tian, Leanne McCarthy and Helen Halford with Cr David Lewis at the exhibition which expresses the recovery of those who've fought mental illness through art. Alistair Brightman

A NEW exhibition will give guests a glimpse into the lives of those have overcome mental health challenges.

The exhibition, titled Our Creativity in Recovery, showcases a variety of artwork created by seven inspiring artists.

Recovered Futures Wide Bay Area Manager, Helen Halford, said creating the artwork was a way to express each individual's recovery.

"Some were created in the really tough times when things were at their worst and some were being created in the time they are blossoming," she said.

"Some of the artists aren't trained so it's quite incredible."

<<FIND OUT WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

The exhibition opened yesterday, the beginning of Mental Health Week.

It will run until the end of October at Gatakers Creative Space, Maryborough.