Extended trade during the silly season

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Jamie Manderson, Pialba Place Coles manager Robert Dykes, Nicki Hughes, Sue Hoskings, Nikki Taylor and Kerrie Chilcott are ready for a big week as Christmas shoppers hit the stores before December 25. Alistair Brightman

IF you love to shop late, you can take your pick for midnight trading on the Fraser Coast this year.

Pialba Place Coles store manager Robert Dykes said 2017 was the first time they would have midnight trading for more than one night in the lead up to Christmas.

There are six of the late nights at Coles and Woolworths stores in the region including the first night which happened on Monday (see trading hours factbox).

"We just want to make it as stress free for shoppers as possible and we do expect it to get busy from Thursday onwards,” Mr Dykes said.

"Being the first year we don't know exactly what to expect but it's important to have these added hours to give customers more options and make it as stress free as possible,” he said.

Mr Dykes said they had put on twelve extra Christmas staff for the busy period and had extended the hours of current staff members.

With Christmas falling on Monday this year, Mr Dykes said the extended trade also gave shoppers heading away for a long weekend a chance to get their fresh goodies before going on holidays.

STOCKLAND HERVEY BAY

Wednesday 20: 9am - 7pm

Thursday 21: 9am - 9pm

Friday 22: 9am - 9pm

Saturday 23: 9am - 5pm

Christmas Eve: 9am - 4pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day: 10am - 4:00pm

New Years Eve: 10am - 4pm

New Years Day: 10am - 4pm

STATION SQUARE HERVEY BAY

Wednesday 20: 9am-9pm

Thursday 21: 9am-9apm

Friday 22: 9am-midnight

Saturday 23: 9am-6pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-5pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day: 10am-3pm

New Years Day: 10am-3pm

PIALBA PLACE

Wednesday 20: 9am-5.30pm

Thursday 21: 9am-9pm

Friday 22: 9am-5.30pm

Saturday 23: 9am-5pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day: 10am-4pm

New Years Day: 10am-4pm

COLES

Tuesday 19: 8am - midnight

Wednesday 20: 8am - midnight

Thursday 21: 8am - midnight

Friday 22: 8am - midnight

Saturday 23: 8am - midnight

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

Monday January 1: 9am - 6pm

WOOLWORTHS

Tuesday 19: 8am - midnight

Wednesday 20: 8am - midnight

Thursday 21: 8am - midnight

Friday 22: 8am - midnight

Saturday 23: 8am - midnight

Sunday 24: 9am-6pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day 9am - 6pm

Monday January 1: 9am - 6pm

BIG W

Wednesday 20: 8am-9pm

Thursday 21: 8am-9pm

Friday 22: 8am-midnight

Saturday 23: 8am-7pm

Christmas Eve 9am-5pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm

HERVEY NORMAN HERVEY BAY

Wednesday 20 - Friday 22: 9am-4pm

Saturday 23: 9am-4pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day: 8.30am-5.30pm

HERVEY NORMAN MARYBOROUGH

Wednesday 20 - Friday 22: 8.30am-7pm

Saturday 23: 9am-4pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-4pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

Boxing Day: 8.30am-4pm

CON SOUVLIS HERVEY BAY

Saturday 23: 8.30am-3pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-2pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY and BOXING DAY

SOUVLIS BETTA HOME LIVING MARYBOROUGH

Saturday 23: 9am-1pm

CLOSED CHRISTMAS EVE, CHRISTMAS DAY AND BOXING DAY