Daleks coming to FraserPop
News

EXTERMINATE: Dalek confirmed for FraserPop

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Mar 2018 7:30 PM

THE universe's deadliest alien life-form is coming to Maryborough this year.

But unlike in the hit sci-fi program Doctor Who, they won't be exterminating anyone.

Manual arts students from Maryborough State High School are putting together a fully-functioning Dalek for display at this year's FraserPop Pop Culture Festival.

Once completed, the model will stand about 1.8m tall, complete with lights, lasers and decorations.

EXTERMINATE, EXTERMINATE: Maryborough State High School students Zoe Golchert and Declan Parker working on the Dalek that will debut at this year's FraserPop Pop Culture Festival.
EXTERMINATE, EXTERMINATE: Maryborough State High School students Zoe Golchert and Declan Parker working on the Dalek that will debut at this year's FraserPop Pop Culture Festival. Blake Antrobus

Year 11 student Zoe Golchert said there had been a lot of measuring, cutting and sanding to bring the model to life.

"It's a big project for design students to be taking on, but it's looking pretty cool so far," she said.

"It will be spectacular when it's finished."

Manual arts teacher Paul Tracey said a dome mold was for the alien creature's head was currently being built.

He said the model will be fitted with wheels for movement and said it would take about ten weeks to complete.

