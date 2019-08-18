Extinction Rebellion: Diary of a wimpy rebel

A COCKY climate change protester arrested by police for blocking Brisbane streets whined about missing his mum in the watch-house and complained cell conditions left him feeling "dejected".

Vegetarian protester Morgyn Quinn - arrested on "Rebellion Day" August 6 with about 70 other activists - bellyached about the movie played in the cells, losing his ability to keep up "the charade of masculinity" and the apple with a bowl of cabbage he got for lunch, while "carnivores" received a Red Rooster chicken wrap.

Despite being held in Brisbane's watch-house for fewer than 24 hours, Quinn, has written a tell-all of his experience for Extinction Rebellion sympathisers.

Quinn, whose age is unknown but likely in his 30s, was arrested for obstructing traffic and will appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 30.

Vegetarian protester Morgyn Quinn was arrested on “Rebellion Day” on August 6 in Brisbane with about 70 other activists. Picture: Facebook

Quinn said he joined the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest outside Parliament House after 7am.

"I didn't plan to get arrested but anyway next minute I'm in the paddy wagon hurtling towards the lockup with a cargo of cheerful XR protesters,'' he wrote on a social media platform.

He admitted he expected to be released quickly based on the fact, "I've been arrested a couple of times before". "It only takes about 10/15 minutes to fingerprint and get your court documents".

After a couple of hours in the cells - in which he says warm clothes and socks were taken from him by police - Quinn explained his mood started taking a dive.

"The floor is concrete, the benches are metal and the sadistic bastards are pumping the aircon."

He asks for jumpers and gets one.

Extinction Rebellion spokesman and environmental activist Eric Herbert protesting outside the arrest court. Eventually taken away by police. picture: Liam Kidston

But it got worse for Quinn when the guard asked who would require a vegetarian meal for lunch.

"He passes us an apple and bowl of cabbage. I shit you not. The other lads get a chicken Red Rooster wrap."

He said the cold room made it impossible for him to relax or sleep and was refused a blanket set aside for the night inmates.

Morgyn Quinn, Russell Street Art Market.

After eights hours on the inside, Quinn gets stroppy and demands dinner that is better than cabbage.

After hot chips are delivered, he said he sat "in the corner cold and depressed with my knees under my prison shirt, head on my knees.

"I can't keep up the charade of masculinity any more. I want my mum."

At 9pm he starts watching the movie Waterworld, which he described as "the world's worst film and an ironic choice of film from the cops seeing that the ice caps have obviously melted".

Soon he starts yelling for blankets, admitting he has "cracked", and gets what he demanded.

"We are still overcrowded in our cell but we're able to huddle under the fluoro lights and cocoon ourselves."

Then, feeling the need to read, he asks to see the book selection but he name is called and is released from custody after being processed.

A bemused LNP Senator James McGrath offered this advice to the protester; "Get a job and stop your whining".

In a statement, Queensland Police said "The safety and security of prisoners while in the Brisbane Watch-house remains the highest priority.

"Prisoners arriving at the Brisbane Watch-house are placed in reception cells before being asked several questions to establish if they are fit to be in custody and if so, are then formally charged.

Extinction Rebellion protest blocking Margaret St, Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston

"On August 6, more than 70 prisoners were brought to Brisbane Watch-house throughout the day. Those in custody on this day were placed in large cells with sleeping quarters, a lounge/television room, a toilet and drinking water.

"They were also provided mattresses on arrival and had access to a range of television channels, which could be changed at their request.

"Meals for prisoners at Brisbane Watch-house are currently provided by Red Rooster.

"Dietary requirements, such as vegetarian and gluten free, are met using frozen pre-prepared meals.

"The temperature of Brisbane Watch-house is maintained at a constant 23 degrees.

"This is tested regularly by contractors and cannot be adjusted by staff."