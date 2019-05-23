Extra council concessions for local sporting groups

Sunset at the new netball courts at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

SPORTING and recreation groups will enjoy a 50 per cent concession on water consumption charges to ease the cost of maintaining sports fields.

At its meeting yesterday, Fraser Coast Regional Council endorsed a change to its Community Groups Concession Policy, extending it to sporting groups.

Mayor George Seymour said the council recognised that certain organisations operated for the general benefit of the community, relied mainly on volunteer labour and often had limited financial resources.

"Council will also apply the change retrospectively to 1 July 2018 to cover water consumption this financial year," he said.

"This policy ensures more funds are channelled into assisting people or providing facilities for the thousands across the region who play sport or are involved in club activities."

The updated policy also fixes up an anomaly to ensure all schools pay the same rates.

"Under the Local Government Regulation 2012, properties owned by a religious entity for education had to be smaller than 20 hectares to be exempt from rates," Cr Seymour said.

"There are three schools on the Fraser Coast that were about to see a significant increase in their land valuation and, as a result, an increase in their general rates.

"Applying a 100 per cent general-rate concession to these properties will ensure they are rated on a similar basis to other schools and educational facilities which are exempt from general rates."