Extra fuel stations could be good news for hip pocket

INCREASED competition in Hervey Bay, thanks to four new fuel stations which have opened their doors, might be helping the hip pockets of the region’s car owners.

“While it’s difficult to draw an explicit link between these new retailers and an increase in competition, we do know that in general more sites, especially if they’re located in prominent locations and offer lower prices, will drive competition,” RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said.

“In the past six months we’ve seen a fall in indicative retail margins in Hervey Bay and unleaded prices are currently very cheap compared to the Terminal Gate Price.

“Motorists should take advantage of these low prices and use price comparison services like RACQ’s Fair Fuel Finder to locate the best deals.

“At the moment the cheapest sites in Hervey Bay are selling regular unleaded for 137.9cpl and the dearest are selling for 141.9cpl. Cheap fuel is not only limited to Hervey Bay, other neighbouring towns and cities are also very cheap.

“The latest average price in Maryborough is 140.6cpl and Bundaberg is 138.4cpl.”

But there are now fears petrol prices could rise in coming weeks after an Iranian missile strike on two air bases that house US forces in Iraq.

Australians will likely pay 4.5 cents more per litre by the end of next week, as the attack rocks global oil markets and hits consumers.