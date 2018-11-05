Extra parking makes cooling off easier

ADDITIONAL car parking is now available for those wanting to cool off at WetSide Water Park.

Fraser Coast Regional Council have allocated parking space beside Memorial Hall in Main St and the All Abilities Playground.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said extra parking space was also made available on Seafront Oval to accommodate larger numbers heading to the water park.

"The Memorial Hall carpark is also linked to WetSide by a footpath," Cr Everard said.

"We are also asking motorists to be courteous of other park users.

RIGHT: WetSide Water Park in Hervey Bay. Katrina Corcoran

"There have been a couple of instances where people have parked so close to other vehicles that doors could not be opened or they have blocked people in.

"If you park on footpaths, the grassed area in front of the oval or in the evacuation assembly area, you risk being fined.

"Parking on the grass in front of Seafront Oval is dangerous for vehicles trying to reverse park or pull out on to the Esplanade.

"The vehicles are also blocking drivers' views of pedestrians."

Council discouraged park users from parking on footpaths.