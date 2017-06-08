Extra staff, jobs for revamped beachfront restaurant

MORE WORK: Enzo's on the Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi says he expand his workforce with at least 10 new people once the new cafe-restaurant is complete.

NOT only is Enzo's on the Beach expanding with the new development, so too will the beachside cafe-restaurant's workforce.

At least 10 new jobs, including chefs and wait staff, will be created when the new-look Enzo's on the Beach opens in September.

Owner Enzo Andreuzzi confirmed the venue would be hiring extra staff to man their new cafe-restaurant and bar

The new venue will also serve dinner, Mr Andreuzzi said the positions would include "a bit of everything”.

"Kitchen staff, waitstaff, managers, baristas - it will be a full rehiring,” Mr Andreuzzi said.

"We had about 15 staff when the restaurant closed, so we'll be taking on at least ten more jobs during this hiring process.”

Mr Andreuzzi closed the business last month to allow for the demolition of the building.

He explained the hiring process for core staff would start at least four weeks before the opening of the restaurant.

"There will be more information closed to the date, along with advertisements for the positions,” Andreuzzi said.

Concept plans reveal the one-storey building will feature a new bar.

While a dinner menu for the site has not been finalised, Mr Andreuzzi said he had hired a head chef for the restaurant. He said he wanted to attract locals to the positions.

"You have to have these staff when you have a proper restaurant; even in the old premises we still had six kitchen staff on board,” Mr Andreuzzi said.

"Kitchen positions will be announced closer to the date, but we will take on sous chefs, pastry chefs and apprentices to name a few.

"It will be exciting to get motivated and enthusiastic people on board to build the business up further.”

He said the new positions would be advertised towards the end of July.

Yesterday the Chronicle incorrectly reported the new cafe-restaurant would be two-storeys, this is not the case. The Chronicle apologises for the error.