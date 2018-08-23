Extra taxi security for a night out

LIQUOR ACCORD: Senior Constable Mick Bleakley, Translink representative Tony Partridge, Department of Liquor and Gaming's Stewart Archibald, Torquay Hotel manager Darren Carter, Hervey Bay Taxi chairman Adrian Cox and Acting Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay police Tony Cole outside the Torquay Hotel yesterday for the announcement of a six-month trial for a taxi rank marshal.

LIQUOR ACCORD: Senior Constable Mick Bleakley, Translink representative Tony Partridge, Department of Liquor and Gaming's Stewart Archibald, Torquay Hotel manager Darren Carter, Hervey Bay Taxi chairman Adrian Cox and Acting Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay police Tony Cole outside the Torquay Hotel yesterday for the announcement of a six-month trial for a taxi rank marshal. Jessica Lamb

PATRONS of the Fraser Coast night life can hit the town with a little extra peace of mind following the announcement of a six month taxi zone trial.

Acting Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay Police Tony Cole revealed yesterday the trial program, funded by TransLink, would employ a taxi marshal to oversee the safe passage of revellers from the venues to their homes.

"There have been issues here at this taxi rank over the years and the Hervey Bay Liquor Accord has sought to address the issues,” he said.

OIC Cole said issues in the area included escalating misbehaviour to serious fights.

"We need to reduce those incidents to zero, we are not going to tolerate any assaults,” OIC Cole said.

The marshal, who will work with police, the liquor accords and the three security personnel at the Torquay Hotel, is hoped to monitor arguments in the taxi line as well as manage the flow of people to taxis and courtesy buses.

"We need to disperse crowds of people at closing time and move them away from this area,” OIC Cole said.

"We are working with the Torquay Hotel and night club to ensure the courtesy buses are running frequently towards the end of trading and immediately after the venue has shut.”

Hervey Bay Taxi chairman Adrian Cox said the marshal would give people assiduity a full cab would be back to service the rest of the patrons.

"We do want to pick everyone up, we want to see them travel safely home with our drivers and come back again next week,” he said.

The rank marshal will be provided by Security 101.