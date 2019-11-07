‘Extraordinary’: Call for deregistration review

THE Rural Fire Brigade Association of Queensland is calling for an independent review into the cancellation of a rural fire brigade during the height of bushfire season.

The move comes after the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade had its registration cancelled by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday.

Association general manager Justin Choveaux said it wasn't rare for smaller brigades to be put into administration but it was "extraordinary" for a large brigade to have its registration cancelled.

"I don't remember the last time or at any stage when a large active rural fire brigade - that was still going out and defending the brigade area and the wider community - was shut down," Mr Choveaux said.

"That is extraordinary and when something extraordinary happens we should look at the causes."

Mr Choveaux said he believed the Gladstone Regional Council would be the best option to conduct an independent investigation.

He said this was because he believed the regional council would be "unbiased" and had a stake in the brigade.

A QFES spokesperson said "extensive" internal and external audits and investigations of the brigade had been conducted.

"(The audits) revealed poor behaviour, misuse of brigade equipment and poor financial management in breach of QFES policies," they said.

Gladstone Regional Council was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.