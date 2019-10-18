Extraordinary slice of Coonarr with beach, river access

UNIQUE SPOT: Expressions of interests are now open for the land at 0 Herbert Hall Road / Lot 3 Halls Road, Coonarr

UNIQUE SPOT: Expressions of interests are now open for the land at 0 Herbert Hall Road / Lot 3 Halls Road, Coonarr

WHETHER you want to start an eco resort, pop up some fishing shacks, or enjoy the splendours of a secluded coastal property with a beach home of your own - this may just be the perfect spot for you.

On 16.55ha of land, with more than 300m of private beach frontage and exclusive river frontage, expressions of interest are currently open for 0 Herbert Hall Rd/Lot 3 Halls Rd, Coonarr.

Ray White agent Warren Hitzke said on such a unique piece of land with endless potential, he couldn't put a price on it, but you would be hard pressed to find a property like Dr May's Point so close to a township like Bundaberg.

"It's unique in the way of it's beach frontage and river frontage," he said.

"There's not many place around Bundaberg that offer that 20 minutes from our doorstep.

"It's selectively cleared and offers itself to a multitude of buyers depending on their requirements.

UNIQUE SPOT: Expressions of interests are now open for the land at 0 Herbert Hall Road / Lot 3 Halls Road, Coonarr

"It could be great for an eco village or a resort, or even as simple as a fisherman's shack.

"A few fisherman putting a few little cabins or a beach shack.

He said the land opens itself up to any buyer.

Already Mr Hitzke said he has had interest from people locally, as well as in Sydney and as far as Western Australia.

They all had different ideas on what they could accomplish with the land, he said.

Another option for buyers was to land bank for the future.

Mr Hitzke said so far they have had two official expressions of interest and expects more to come before the deadline.

Mr Hitzke said this sale was a mortgagee sale.

Expressions of interest are due by 5pm on November 11.

For more information about this block, you can phone Mr Hitzke on 0437 239 688.