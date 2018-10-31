Extravaganza shows off our top local businesses

BUSINESS BOOST: Jenelle Harrington from Earthern Body set up her home-based business at last year's 4650 Extravaganza.

THE biggest walk-through directory is expected to expose 100 Maryborough businesses.

Organiser Kylie Nitz encourages businesses to register for the second annual 4650 Extravaganza now as the event is less than three weeks away.

"We would like to see any businesses in the 4650 region to come in and set up a display and show what services they offer and what products they have," Mrs Nitz said.

"Those businesses that don't get much or any foot traffic can come in and let people know.

"This event is to help discover those little businesses that are tucked around the city that people don't tend to see.

"It is getting businesses exposed and letting potential customers know you don't have to go online or travel because it is here."

Mrs Nitz said leading from the successful inaugural 4650 Extravaganza last year, this one promises more businesses more exposure.

"There were a lot of businesses that came out that people had no idea they were even here," she said.

"We have some of those returning, but most of who have already registered are all new businesses."

Any business was welcome to register.

"We have the same approach as last year - schools, not-for-profit organisations, for-profit organisations, educational facilities including TAFE who are returning," she said.

"St Helens State School will also return with their outdoor chess.

"Last year we have to stop registration because we had too many for the site plan that we had.

"This time we have extended the site plan so we can get an extra 20 businesses in."

One of the businesses, Curry Talk, will also hold cooking demonstrations.

"They are actually hoping to find someone who has locally grown produce so they can work together."

Mrs Nitz said they were also looking for up and coming entertainers.

"Dicky Switch will entertain from noon-4pm," she said.

"We are looking for a support act who would like to have a go at performing at this event.

"We will supply the stage and sound, they just need to donate their time."

She also mentioned the extravaganza had so much diversity.

"There will be everything from a baby sleep consultant through to earth and natural art style, concrete polishing, podiatrists, hearing specialists travel agencies, real estate," she said.

"We want to assist and promote businesses in the 4650 vicinity but if we have space available we will invite Fraser Coast businesses including Hervey Bay."

Organisers have also set up an area for the kids.

"We will be offering $15 wristbands and kids get to ride all day plus receive a drink and sausage sizzle," she said.

"Anyone interested in setting up their rides should get in touch with us as soon as possible."

The 4650 Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 10am-4pm around the Maryborough City Hall, 388 Kent Street. For more information, email 4650cbdextravaganza@ gmail.com or Facebook.