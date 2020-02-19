Menu
International clinician Magen Warlick is coming to Hervey Bay for the Extreme Cowboy Racing Club's championships next month.
News

Extreme club is going for gold with upcoming championships

Kerrie Alexander
19th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
WITH just three months under their buckles, the newly formed Southern Cross Extreme Cowboy Racing Club is going from strength to strength.

On the back of performing at the QSEC Home Show at the weekend, founder and president Natasha Webber said the group had already grown to 50 members and iconic horseman Guy McLean has come on board as a Youth Division and Show Sponsor.

The club has also secured International clinician Magen Warlick for a two-day clinic on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, with championships to follow on Sunday.

"Magen is also judging our Queensland Regional Championship … this is our very first," Ms Webber said.

"We will be doing this every year. This will help our EXCA members earn points towards qualifying of Nationals in Ballarat and then eventually qualify for worlds in Texas, USA.

"We have already received a large amount of entries. People are coming from as far away as Agnes Waters.

"Not bad for a club that's only been going for three months."

The championships will start at 8am and is open to all members and on Members of SCXCR and EXCA. Ribbons and prizes will be up for grabs

The day will finish off with the official EXCA Sanctioned Show, where EXCA Members compete for points, buckles, ribbons and prizes.

To find out more, find Southern Cross Xtreme Cowboy Racing on Facebook.

The championships will be held at the Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre, 92 Buckley Rd. Visitors are welcome to come along and watch all the action unfold. Fence sitters $5.

