Extreme Cowboys use horsemanship to overcome obstacles

EXTREME COWBOY RACING: Horses and riders worked as one as competitors were put through their paces at the Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre yesterday.

Under the watchful eye of world champion Magen Warlick, thirty riders and horses were challenged over a variety of obstacles.

Riders were competing in the Extreme Cowboy Racing regional championships.

Extreme Cowboy Racing is an event in which horses and riders compete over a timed trail course.

The course features obstacles and tasks that strive to test a horse's versatility and willingness to work.

Riders have to use their skills to guide the horse through the course. Club president Natasha Webber was pleased that the competitors had the opportunity to compete. "It has been a great day with great challenges for all riders," she said.

Six levels of competition were available for riders including young guns, youth, novice, intermediate, non pro and pro which count for Extreme Cowboy Association points.

The competition was the culmination of three days of action for the club with riders involved in a two day clinic with Warlick prior to the event.

"We are thankful that Magen was able to attend and share her knowledge," Webber said. She encourages anyone interested in joining the club to visit their Facebook page for details.