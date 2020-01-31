‘Extreme’ methods of dingo control should be examined: group

One of the dingoes on Fraser Island pictured with a collar around its neck.

UPDATE: The department has responded to concerns about the collars applied to some dingoes on Fraser Island.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service applies a range of monitoring methods including lightweight ear tags and global positioning system/radio tracking collars to monitor dingo movements,” a spokesman said.

“The use of these devices is widely accepted and valued methodology for wildlife research and management across the world.

“The lightweight tracking collars are used to monitor and record dingo movements to better understand the species and inform management strategies.

“The collars are currently being worn by a small number of dingoes that have been selected for more intensive monitoring.

“The tracking collars assist rangers to locate dingoes to better understand their movements and behaviours and implement necessary risk-aversion measures. Data is collected via satellite and downloaded by rangers.

“The tracking collars meet specific weight requirements and are designed not to disadvantage, hinder or impede the animal, and animals wearing a collar have been observed successfully hunting and interacting with other dingoes. The practice of utilising tracking collars has been in place since 2011, and is approved by an independent Animal Ethics Committee.”

The tracking collars are removed via a remote drop-off process when tracking is no longer required.

EARLIER: Dingo advocates hope the current review into the way the animals are managed will put a stop to extreme control measures.

That includes euthanasia and “cumbersome” collars such as the one pictured on the dingo to the right.

But Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said the collars and ear tags were better than the alternative.

“We don’t like to see the dingoes interfered with in any way, that includes collars, but understand monitoring the animals is a better option than destroying them,” she said.

While she said the group did give limited support to the collars as the lesser of two evils, she did think the collars should not be left on the dingoes for too long.

The Department of Environment and Science was contacted for a response but had not replied at the time of going to print.