EYE ON THE TARGET: Karla aims for next international title

ON TARGET: Karla Blowers won her third consecutive title at the IPSC Handgun World Shoot, and is already making plans to defend the title at the next competition in three year's time. David Nielsen

FROM age 11, Karla Blowers has had her eye on the target.

And with another international title under her belt, the Maryborough-born shooter has held the same title for nine consecutive years.

Blowers, 31, won gold in the Ladies Open Shoot at the 2017 International Practical Shooting Confederation Handgun World Shoot, held in France at the end of August.

She also scored silver in the Ladies Open Team Shoot, competing alongside fellow shooters Natalie Anderson and Linda Blowers.

The tournament, held every three years, attract competitive shooters from all over the globe.

"It's a really long match; usually when we have local matches or even nationals, it's only three days, this was five days of shooting," Blowers said.

"It's more like a marathon, rather than a sprint; you've got to not make any mistakes for about six days.

"The score is divided by time... (so) you have to find the happy medium of being accurate but fast enough to get good results."

She will now hold the title of Open Ladies champion until 2020, when the next competition is held in Thailand.

Shooting has always been a part of Blower's life, having started at a young age with her mother and stepdad.

"It's in my bones," she said.

"When I was young I counted down until I was 11 to get my license and start shooting.

"I'm now celebrating 20 years of shooting."

Blowers's next major competition is the nationals in Melbourne next year.

But she's already making preparations for the next World Shoot.

"There will definitely be new challengers on the scene," Blowers said.

"I want to keep on winning, it's more challenging."