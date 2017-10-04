28°
Sport

EYE ON THE TARGET: Karla aims for next international title

ON TARGET: Karla Blowers won her third consecutive title at the IPSC Handgun World Shoot, and is already making plans to defend the title at the next competition in three year's time.
ON TARGET: Karla Blowers won her third consecutive title at the IPSC Handgun World Shoot, and is already making plans to defend the title at the next competition in three year's time. David Nielsen
Blake Antrobus
by

FROM age 11, Karla Blowers has had her eye on the target.

And with another international title under her belt, the Maryborough-born shooter has held the same title for nine consecutive years.

Blowers, 31, won gold in the Ladies Open Shoot at the 2017 International Practical Shooting Confederation Handgun World Shoot, held in France at the end of August.

She also scored silver in the Ladies Open Team Shoot, competing alongside fellow shooters Natalie Anderson and Linda Blowers.

The tournament, held every three years, attract competitive shooters from all over the globe.

"It's a really long match; usually when we have local matches or even nationals, it's only three days, this was five days of shooting," Blowers said.

"It's more like a marathon, rather than a sprint; you've got to not make any mistakes for about six days.

"The score is divided by time... (so) you have to find the happy medium of being accurate but fast enough to get good results."

She will now hold the title of Open Ladies champion until 2020, when the next competition is held in Thailand.

Shooting has always been a part of Blower's life, having started at a young age with her mother and stepdad.

"It's in my bones," she said.

"When I was young I counted down until I was 11 to get my license and start shooting.

"I'm now celebrating 20 years of shooting."

Blowers's next major competition is the nationals in Melbourne next year.

But she's already making preparations for the next World Shoot.

"There will definitely be new challengers on the scene," Blowers said.

"I want to keep on winning, it's more challenging."

Topics:  fcsport shooting

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Chance to spot cruise ship off coast of Hervey Bay

Chance to spot cruise ship off coast of Hervey Bay

More than 1000 passengers will disembark and visit Fraser Island during their cruise.

  • News

  • 4th Oct 2017 12:00 PM

Coke lovers outrage at pizza makers Pepsi decision

Pizza at Domino's.

Outrage post attracts 14k likes and almost 3000 comments

Insurance companies flooded with claims following River Heads tornado

River Heads mini tornado - Gary Mayne tallies the damage to his house and property.

The tornado has taken its toll on residents in River Heads.

Go Fund Me campaign to raise funds after dad killed in crash

Bradley Davis.

Funds are being raised after a Hervey Bay dad was killed in a crash.

Local Partners

THE NEW ERA IS HERE: New comp to start

A FOCUS on improving juniors playing the sport has helped create the biggest shake-up in softball in years.

Bowlers set for Urangan's Whale Carnival

Urangan Bowls Club ladies section president Di Small ahead of the annual Whale Carnival.

The 40th Whale Carnival will start at Urangan Bowls Club on Tuesday.

Alan Jones puts faith in Quade Cooper to lead Baabaas against Wallabies

Quade Cooper is looking forward to showing Michael Cheika (right) what he is missing.

Quade Cooper will get the chance for revenge against Michael Cheika.