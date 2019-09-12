Eye-watering amount Kim made ‘in seconds’

Kim Kardashian's new shapewear line made millions of dollars within minutes of launching online, according to reports.

The 38-year-old star's SKIMS Solutionwear brought in $A2.9 million ($US2 million) shortly after going on sale yesterday, TMZ reported, citing sources who called the breakout success "unprecedented for shapewear and undergarment brands".

The website crashed - before the sales even launched - as a result of the high volume of traffic and the company briefly sold out of some of its inventory, sources told TMZ.

Her shapewear products are available in sizes XXS through 5XL, and currently cost under $A150. The company ships products internationally, including Australia.

The star of E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is streaming its new season on Foxtel, initially named the line Kimono, but changed it after facing criticism for trying to trademark the word, which is a term that also refers to a Japanese garment, similar to a robe.

"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," she announced at the time, in a statement on her Instagram.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name."

Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, also has a successful cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, which is said to be worth around $A145 million ($US100 million).

The Kardashian family continue to grow their business empire, with youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 22, crowned the youngest ever billionaire by Forbes earlier this year with her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is only four years old.

