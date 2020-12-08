Eyes lift to Cistern chapel as funding gets big boost

DIVINE DUNNIES: Committee member Lisa Hunt, committee chair Nancy Bates and committee member Jaqui Elson-Green, with their Divine Dunny fundraiser. Photo: Stuart Fast

DIVINE DUNNIES: Committee member Lisa Hunt, committee chair Nancy Bates and committee member Jaqui Elson-Green, with their Divine Dunny fundraiser. Photo: Stuart Fast

A $3000 donation from Richers Transport has given a boost to the campaign to raise funds to turn Maryborough’s dowdy town hall green toilets into a spectacular comfort stop.

Nancy Bates, chairman of the Divine Dunnies committee of the Maryborough City Progress

Association, said the Richers donation meant the target of $25,000 was now within striking distance.

“We are talking to an artist about a design that could include some murals on the ceiling – maybe not as heavenly as Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel effort but something spectacular enough for our vice-chairman Greig Bolderrow to dub it the Cistern Chapel.”

Further fundraising was needed over summer to raise the minimum pledged.

“The response has been fantastic – we have had so much support from so many quarters in the community.”

Work could start on the toilets in February, depending on design approvals from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Latest donations

$3000 Richers Transport

$250 Heidi’s Hip Happenin’ Hair (raffle)

$100 Glenys Robinson, Ann & Dave Morris, Queens Park Medical Centre, Optimal Chartered

Accountants

Major donations

$3000: Nioa Family, Wade Sawmill, Maryborough Quota Club

$1000 Patrick Costigan’s Good Price Pharmacy, Carriers Carers

Other donations

$500 Amber Bates, Anon

$250: Betsy Clark, A&R Nicholson

$200: R&H Jenkins, Sugar Coast Seafoods, J&S Bretz, PRD Realty, J&J Hyne

$100: A&R Morrison, Tailored Training, A&G Pitman, B Shields, T Hagan, G&T Bolderrow, K

White, J Pierpont, T Bates, Dulcie, B&C Murdoch, J Elson-Green, A&N Ott, N Bates

$50: J Brazier, Cassie Frank, Homewares from Everywhere, Gavin Patterson, Lunn Family,

W&G Schubert, Christine Watson, Sauers Bakery, Heritage News, P&R Bates, TLC Kennels,

Murray Barnett Plumbers, D Everard, D Theuerkauf, G&J Cook, S&G Kenny, Gary Conyers, Dr

Dale Johnston, J Kirk, Anon, L Swayn

$20: P&B Dwyer, Heather Kulikowski, P. McIntyre, E Schultz, Sandy, Norma, Joyce

Other: Tina Warner, Land of Sweets, Linda, Maurie Reynolds, Susan Wiles, Kathryn.

Councillor discretionary funds (Daniel Sanderson, Phil Truscott, Paul Truscott, Denis

Chapman, David Lee, Zane O’Keefe) $53,435.79.

In-kind and donations for raffle: Ocean Exports Seafood, Heidi’s Beauty Shop, Carriers Arms

Hotel, Bart Vanarey Pharmacy, Debbie Blanch, Hip Happening Hair, Reece Plumbing,

Baddow Butchery, Jo’s Hairplace.