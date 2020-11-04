EYES ON THE PRIZE: Optometry couple’s amusing origin rivalry

For Richard and Gwen Watt State of Origin is one of the biggest nights of the year.

ONE of Hervey Bay’s best known business couples has always put their success down to team work.

But for three days every year, they are on opposite teams.

Richard and Gwen Watt are self proclaimed football super fans and with each backing a different side for State of Origin, game day always leads to intense, albeit friendly rivalry.

The optometry pair each wore their team jerseys with glasses to match while they got excited for tonight's big game.

Richard joked that for three nights a year he had to sleep outside regardless of the outcome.

The pair will be watching the game from home with their pets tonight but they couldn’t be more excited about watching game three live in Brisbane on November 18.

“This is the first time we have ever had State of Origin tickets,” he said.

“We bought the tickets early in the year and were so disappointed when the game was cancelled but they told us to hold onto the ticket and now we still get to go,” Gwen added.

Richard said he liked that games were being held after the season and close together.

He said he would like to see future seasons run the same way.

“Normally when the Origin is on in the regular season it really affects the teams where they are contributing a bunch of players to State of Origin because it takes them out of training,” he said.

Gwen was thrilled to have something positive to get excited about after the past 12 months of challenges in the country.

With the couple’s bragging rights on the line the two agree the most important thing to them is a good game to watch.

“It’s a good fair game we are happy,” she said.

The game kicks off from 7.10pm AEST and with the Watts agreeing Richard is a better loser lets hope for his sake that NSW take the win!