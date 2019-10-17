Menu
LONG FLIGHT: The Bar-tailed godwit (Limosa lapponica) migrated from Alaska and Siberia to the Fraser Coast Region.
Eyes to the skies... Bird-watchers uncover alarming trend

17th Oct 2019
EQUIPPED with binoculars and telescopes the keen eyed Fraser Coast bird watchers were out in force last weekend.

On Saturday it was World Migratory Bird Day and was celebrated by up to 50 avian enthusiasts at Maaroom to watch hundreds of migrating birds flock around foreshore.

Local Frank Ekin said the day was well attended by Fraser Coast bird watching community.

"Bird watching is to see nature in action and truly fantastic to watch,” Mr Ekin said.

"You have to understand these birds are flying up to 15,000 kilometres when they migrate here from Siberia, Mongolia and Alaska.”

There are 37 regular migratory shore birds on the East Coast of Australia and about 25 are commonly seen on the Fraser Coast.

They breed in the northern hemisphere and feed in the southern hemisphere.

Mr Ekin said there is an environmental role bird watchers play when they go out to observe them.

For the past 20 years, monthly counts have been done on the Fraser Coast at various sites by Queensland Wader Study Group Volunteers.

These counts show a decline in numbers of migratory shore birds and the Eastern Curlew numbers have dropped by 50 per cent and the Curlew Sandpiper up to 80 per cent.

Both species are now listed as critically endangered under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

"Migratory shorebirds play a role in keeping them and wetlands healthy and their number are a measure of how well or badly we humans look after the environment and our own well being,” he said.

