EYESIGHT CRISIS: Many are living life in a blur

EYESIGHT is deteriorating across the region, especially among older people, with residents urged to book in an eye exam.

New research has found that over 67,555 Wide Bay residents over the age of 40 admit that they have noticed their vision worsen over the past 10 years, with one in three the equivalent of 27,364 people, saying their vision is much worse.

The new research, commissioned by Specsavers has revealed that one in two people aged 40 years and older have experienced tired eyes, struggled to see something on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer screen, or have struggled to read.

Despite this, as many as one in six haven’t had their eyes tested in over three years.

Specsavers Hervey Bay Optometrist Sarel Van Der Westhuizen said the research highlights that many people living in Wide Bay are ignoring the signs of deteriorating eye sight and putting off seeing an optometrist.

“The research has revealed that as many as four in ten people have had a headache or struggled to read a menu when out for dinner.

One in three have felt that their vision was going blurry and more than 6841 over the age of 40 say they have bought the wrong item because they either couldn’t read or they misread the label.

“The majority of these instances can be prevented with an eye test and prescription glasses or contact lenses.”

Dr Van Der Westhuizen said people might be living with poor sight, but they didn’t have to.

“There are 85,513 people living in Wide Bay that are over the age of 40, and we know that our optometrists have only seen 17,432 in the last two years,” he said.

“That means there could be as many as 68,081 people in the area that are living life in a blur that don’t need to be.”