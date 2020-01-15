Menu
‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

Aisling Brennan
14th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 5:15 AM
A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, who did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday, had his solicitor Vince Boss enter the guilty plea on his behalf.

Blazley was charged with using a recording device in court premises in November after he was allegedly seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

A Sentencing Assessment Report has been requested ahead of his next appearance at Lismore Local Court on February 24.

Lismore Northern Star

