Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SNIP: Faan Jaemsaidee will shave her head for a good cause.
SNIP: Faan Jaemsaidee will shave her head for a good cause. Alistair Brightman
News

"I'm just going to embrace having no hair."

Inge Hansen
by
15th Mar 2018 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:29 PM

WHILE many women would struggle to say goodbye to their long, luscious locks, to Faan Jaemsaidee it's "just hair".

Which is why the 23-year-old Bay woman didn't hesitate when it came to decide if she was going to partake in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

"(My hair) is always up in a bun and it never leaves that position so it's not too bad," she said.

"I'm just going to embrace having no hair.

"I've had people at work really behind me as well as my partner and I've had lots of support from everyone."

The national fundraising event is close to Faan's heart having family friends and family members battle cancer including her dad, who is currently fighting prostate cancer.

"(My dad) is getting better and he's happy," she said.

"If I can do something to help someone going through cancer, I'll definitely do it."

 

Faan Jaemsaidee is shaving her hair for Shave For a Cure.
Faan Jaemsaidee is shaving her hair for Shave For a Cure. Alistair Brightman

While having her photo taken with the Chronicle on a gusty day, Faan joked she wouldn't have to deal with her hair blowing in her face.

She said it would make getting ready in the morning easier especially considering her busy schedule.

As well as studying to become a high school teacher, Faan works at Sparks Dance Centre, NAB, Bean Beat and Coast.

Since starting fundraising in November 2017, Faan has raised nearly $4000.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

For those who are going through cancer or know someone who is, Faan had her own message of support.

"I've seen a lot of people keep everything inside when they're going through a tough time," she said.

"Just reach out (because) I know it can be scary but there's so many people out there who will support you."

You can support Faan at Bean Beat where she will shave her head at 10.30am on Friday.

To contribute to Faan's fundraising click here.

Related Items

faan jaemsaidee fccommunity shave for a cure world's greatest shave
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Four charged with drug offences after police raid

Four charged with drug offences after police raid

News The raid happened at a Dundowran property on Wednesday.

66 Jobs and a safer road for region

66 Jobs and a safer road for region

News Roadworks are currently under way on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.

Five Hervey Bay properties under $300,000

Five Hervey Bay properties under $300,000

News Are you looking for an investment property?

Bay's iconic sharks are on the move

Bay's iconic sharks are on the move

News Have you noticed the Shark Show display gradually disappearing?

  • 15th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

Local Partners