SNIP: Faan Jaemsaidee will shave her head for a good cause.

SNIP: Faan Jaemsaidee will shave her head for a good cause. Alistair Brightman

WHILE many women would struggle to say goodbye to their long, luscious locks, to Faan Jaemsaidee it's "just hair".

Which is why the 23-year-old Bay woman didn't hesitate when it came to decide if she was going to partake in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

"(My hair) is always up in a bun and it never leaves that position so it's not too bad," she said.

"I'm just going to embrace having no hair. "I've had people at work really behind me as well as my partner and I've had lots of support from everyone."

The national fundraising event is close to Faan's heart having family friends and family members battle cancer including her dad, who is currently fighting prostate cancer.

"(My dad) is getting better and he's happy," she said.

"If I can do something to help someone going through cancer, I'll definitely do it."

Faan Jaemsaidee is shaving her hair for Shave For a Cure. Alistair Brightman

While having her photo taken with the Chronicle on a gusty day, Faan joked she wouldn't have to deal with her hair blowing in her face.

She said it would make getting ready in the morning easier especially considering her busy schedule.

As well as studying to become a high school teacher, Faan works at Sparks Dance Centre, NAB, Bean Beat and Coast.

Since starting fundraising in November 2017, Faan has raised nearly $4000.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

For those who are going through cancer or know someone who is, Faan had her own message of support.

"I've seen a lot of people keep everything inside when they're going through a tough time," she said.

"Just reach out (because) I know it can be scary but there's so many people out there who will support you."

You can support Faan at Bean Beat where she will shave her head at 10.30am on Friday.

To contribute to Faan's fundraising click here.