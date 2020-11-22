Fa’asuamaleaui and Haas sign on for Titans

The little brothers of State of Origin giants Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui have been signed by the Gold Coast Titans.

Just a week after their big brothers went toe to toe in a State of Origin stoush, Klese Haas and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui will be bosom buddies in the Junior Titans system.

It is yet another impressive recruitment coup at junior level following the recent addition of David Fifita's cousin Jo Jo Fifita from the GPS rugby system.

Gold Coast already have Sione Fotuaika, the brother of new Maroons forward Moeaki Fotuaika, on a contract from Marsden SHS.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Klese Haas has joined the Titans. Picture: Adam Head

Klese is an agile backrower or centre who unlike his older brother is eligible for Queensland.

Smaller in stature than the 123kg, 195cm framed Payne (Brisbane Broncos), Haas is an edge backrower with wonderful agility and the swerve of a centre.

Like his big, towering brother Tino, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui is a forward who was also in the Melbourne Storm Jersey Flegg system earlier this year.

Iszac also shares the same work ethic as his elder brother.

When the COVID-19 crisis struck earlier in the year, shutting down the season, Tino and Iszac became each other's training partners on bush fields near their family farm in the Widgee-Gympie region north of Brisbane.

When Tino became a prized NRL signings for the Titans in 2021, it opened the door for young Iszac to join his brother on the Coast.

Marsden High School students ltr William Semu E.J Finau 16 and Taelon Te Whiu-Hopa are with the Titans’ juniors.(Image Sarah Marshall)

"The Titans are happy to have both of these players as part of our junior system and can't wait to see what's ahead for them in their rugby league careers,'' said Steve Mitchell, Titans CEO.

"Working with schools on the Gold Coast, in particular Keebra Park State High School and Palm Beach Currumbin State High, we are excited to see the next generation of local players and are pleased they can stay on the Gold Coast as part of our development pathways."

The Titans impressive build-up of junior talent includes Marsden SHS centre Will Semu who will be one to watch in the 2021 Langer Cup, fellow Marsden schoolboys Taelon Te Whiu-Hopa and EJ Finau, Forest Lake SHS pairing of Rene Bagon and Brandon Tikinau and Haas' Keebra Park SHS teammates of Jahream Bula, Seth Nikotemo, Isaac Matalavea-Booth and Jerry Tamepo among others.

The Titans junior program is growing in reputation among the youth, with Te-Whiu-Hopa saying it has improved out of sight.

"There has been a lot of improvement. I have been there since the 13s. It has improved over the years and is better.''

Semu also suggested it was the best junior system he had been associated with.

Originally published as Fa'asuamaleaui and Haas sign on for Titans