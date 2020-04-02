Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
WHO advisers will meet to discuss guidance on wearing face masks after a new study called some key assumptions into question.
Health

Face mask guidance set for review

by Victoria Craw
2nd Apr 2020 8:58 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will review its guidelines on who should be wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic following the release of a new study.

Global cases of the disease look set to pass one million, with the total number of deaths approaching 50,000 according to data from John Hopkins University. However the real number of cases and deaths is almost certain to be higher.

It comes as Italy, Spain and the UK approach the peak of their infections, with warnings the US is on track to become the next Italy. 

Follow our live rolling coverage below

Originally published as Face mask guidance set for review

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Wide Bay’s crime scene is changing

        premium_icon How Wide Bay’s crime scene is changing

        News In one year the Wide Bay has seen a big change in the type of crimes reported – offences against a person are down but offences against property are among the state’s...

        EGG OVERLOAD: Stubborn hens miss virus memo

        premium_icon EGG OVERLOAD: Stubborn hens miss virus memo

        News ‘Rain, hail or shine they’re still laying eggs every day’

        Maryborough community group urges residents to shop locally

        premium_icon Maryborough community group urges residents to shop locally

        News While the coronavirus has taken its toll, the Maryborough Mural Project is calling...

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day