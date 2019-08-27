Sports injury scans lead to sinister discovery for Bay teen

BRAVE FACE: Australian Air Force Cadet Pilot Officer Jo Daly took part in the 2018 Maryborough Relay For Life with cadet Mitchell Cawthray and his mum Janine. Mitchell has been named the face of the Hervey Bay relay for 2019.

BRAVE FACE: Australian Air Force Cadet Pilot Officer Jo Daly took part in the 2018 Maryborough Relay For Life with cadet Mitchell Cawthray and his mum Janine. Mitchell has been named the face of the Hervey Bay relay for 2019. Cody Fox

IN 2015, Mitchell Cawthray was an active 11-year-old boy whose time was spent playing hockey, doing Taekwondo, Little Athletics, and motorbike riding.

That was until the Hervey Bay boy suffered a sporting injury in March that year and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken bone in his neck.

But an MRI revealed something tragic. Within hours of the scan, Mitchell and his family were told he had brain cancer.

He was transferred immediately to Brisbane with his mother, while his father and sister drove to meet them on arrival.

That night, his parents saw for the first time the image of the large tumour sitting on his brain stem.

Mitchell and his family were faced with a whirlwind of changes to their lives as Mitchell underwent treatment.

Showing incredible resilience and resourcefulness for someone so young, Mitchell found a way to occupy himself while away from his friends and favourite sports - he took to playing online games that he could play from his bed.

While recovering from treatment, he swapped to Pokémon Go, getting outside when he could, to see and enjoy the virtual animals and parklands in South Brisbane.

Following nearly a year of radiation, chemotherapy and clinical trials, Mitchell and his family were able to return to Hervey Bay in February 2016.

Mitchell's mother Janine Cawthray said while it may not be the end of his cancer story, the family members felt fortunate to be where they are.

"The cancer is malignant, and it could come back or metastasize at any time," she said.

"We are aware of that fact and we are just so fortunate to have him with us every day.

"Ever since he was a toddler, Mitchell has dreamt of becoming a pilot, and when we returned to Hervey Bay, he was old enough to become an Australian Air Force Cadet, so of course he joined.

"Mitchell's back playing hockey, he loves doing his Australian Air Force Cadets, and he is enjoying life again."

Humbled to be asked to be this year's Face of the Cancer Council's Relay For Life, Mitchell, now aged 15, hopes to make sure others experiencing cancer receive the help they need, just as he did.

The Face of Relay is a symbol of hope for locals affected by cancer and hope for a cancer-free future.

As Face of Relay, Mitchell will lead other survivors and their carers on a lap to officially open Hervey Bay Relay For Life, which will be held at Ralph Stafford Park from October 19-20, to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer research, prevention and support.

Mrs Cawthray said her family was grateful to all who raised funds through Relay For Life.

"Clinical trials are so important in advancing cancer treatments and were crucial to Mitchell's survival," she said.

"Relay For Life is a way of raising the funds needed to continue cancer research."

Relay For Life is a community fundraising initiative for Cancer Council Queensland, where teams fundraise in the lead-up to the event.

Teams then take turns walking around the track to signify that cancer never sleeps.

To register a team, volunteer, or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 656 585.

To find out more about the cause, visit cancerqld.org.au or phone 13 11 20.