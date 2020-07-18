Menu
A woman has been fined for ripping off a retiree online
Crime

FACEBOOK FRAUD: Bay mum rips off retiree

Jessica Cook
18th Jul 2020 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
A RETIREE, who hand makes children's clothes to supplement her income, has been ripped off by a Facebook fraudster.

Tamara Jayne Hopwood bought two dresses from the seamstress over Facebook and despite making many plans to pick up the items, negotiated to have them posted.

The court heard the 32-year-old mother told seller she had transferred $80 to cover the cost of the dresses and express postage.

The money was never received by the small business owner.

Hopwood confirmed she had received the dresses but continued to cancel or not show up to hand over payment.

She pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining the two girl's dresses.

A conviction was recorded, she was fined $300 and will pay $60 restitution.

